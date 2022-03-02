Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $29,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $44,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,904 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

