Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Hits New 52-Week High at $457.09

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $457.09 and last traded at $456.10, with a volume of 2236291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $442.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.18.

The firm has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $659,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,501 shares of company stock worth $2,554,940. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after acquiring an additional 123,221 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after buying an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $915,191,000 after buying an additional 88,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99,024 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

