Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 777,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,754 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Switch were worth $19,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Switch by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Switch by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Switch by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $662,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,400. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.18.

SWCH stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 155.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.14. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

