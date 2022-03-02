StockNews.com Upgrades Southern (NYSE:SO) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

SO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE SO opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,795 shares of company stock valued at $6,802,073. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,067,311,000 after acquiring an additional 539,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,601,123,000 after acquiring an additional 432,976 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,435,000 after buying an additional 480,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,764,000 after buying an additional 102,121 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.