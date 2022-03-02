Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.93.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.48. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 193.77%. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,064,267.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,332 shares of company stock worth $2,627,713 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 35,643 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,664,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,525,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

