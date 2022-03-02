BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 380 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 380 ($5.10) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($6.04) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.37) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 450 ($6.04) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($8.05) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.39) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BP.B stock opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.31) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 180.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 171 ($2.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.68). The company has a market cap of £34.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.16.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

