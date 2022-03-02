iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,900 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the January 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,941,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:FALN opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $30.44.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
