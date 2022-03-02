First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the January 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 91,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,110,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

