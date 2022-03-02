Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 9.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular stock opened at $87.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.65. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.04. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.80 and a 52-week high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group started coverage on Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

