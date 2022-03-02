Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $72.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.79 million and the highest is $73.10 million. AMERISAFE posted sales of $77.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year sales of $289.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.29 million to $291.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $289.26 million, with estimates ranging from $285.31 million to $293.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $67.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.01. The company has a market capitalization of $887.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 661.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 44.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 121.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

