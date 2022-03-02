Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,526 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in National Vision were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in National Vision by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

EYE stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

