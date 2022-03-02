Truist Financial Comments on Root, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Root in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Root in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $439.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.23. Root has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Root by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 177,443 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

