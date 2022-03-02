Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $20,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,383,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,177,000.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,695 shares of company stock worth $2,953,473 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $126.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $100.82 and a 52-week high of $355.25.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Coupa Software to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.90.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

