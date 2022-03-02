Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $20,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,836,000 after buying an additional 35,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 366.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 196,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NXRT shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 95.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $87.90.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.73%.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

