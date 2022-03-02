Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 37,585 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 906,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $21,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after acquiring an additional 67,638 shares during the period. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 74,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. 44.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

PAAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

