Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $21,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 14.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 44.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 83.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $100.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.18, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

In other news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

