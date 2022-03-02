Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $21.89 Million Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,515 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NICE were worth $21,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NICE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,230,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,682,000 after buying an additional 138,903 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in NICE by 26.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,431,000 after buying an additional 407,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,689,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,977,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 20.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 447,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 76,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

Shares of NICE opened at $231.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.46. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $211.00 and a 12-month high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About NICE (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.