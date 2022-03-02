Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 735,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,377 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $22,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,907,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

TR stock opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of -0.05. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $39.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

