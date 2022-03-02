HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,706 Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on E shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

