HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,115,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator IBD 50 ETF alerts:

Innovator IBD 50 ETF stock opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $52.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.