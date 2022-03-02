HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,337 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 985,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,003,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 835.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 865,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after purchasing an additional 773,350 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 507,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 640.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 306,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 264,870 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JVAL stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $39.27.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.