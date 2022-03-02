HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $2,472,000.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $532,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $39,004.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,020 shares of company stock worth $1,679,971. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVH opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -62.27 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

