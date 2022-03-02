Lowell W. Robinson Acquires 350 Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) Director Lowell W. Robinson bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $14,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of PFX opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.60. PhenixFIN Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.
PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.95. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 55.30%. Equities analysts expect that PhenixFIN Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PhenixFIN from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.
