Lowell W. Robinson Acquires 350 Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) Director Lowell W. Robinson bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $14,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PFX opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.60. PhenixFIN Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.95. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 55.30%. Equities analysts expect that PhenixFIN Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PhenixFIN by 56.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the second quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PhenixFIN from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

