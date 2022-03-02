Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 415.6% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

SINGY opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. Singapore Airlines has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $8.71.

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

