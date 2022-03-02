Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,252 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $420.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.71. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

