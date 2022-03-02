Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

KEP opened at $9.58 on Monday. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 12.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

