General L.P. Standard Acquires 4,047 Shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 4,047 shares of MediaCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $22,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, General L.P. Standard purchased 4,700 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $26,508.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, General L.P. Standard purchased 800 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $4,928.00.

On Friday, February 18th, General L.P. Standard acquired 1,702 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $10,977.90.

On Wednesday, February 16th, General L.P. Standard acquired 1,400 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $8,834.00.

On Monday, February 14th, General L.P. Standard acquired 2,700 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $15,282.00.

On Friday, February 11th, General L.P. Standard acquired 1,600 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $9,008.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, General L.P. Standard acquired 2,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $14,100.00.

On Monday, February 7th, General L.P. Standard acquired 4,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,921.00.

On Friday, February 4th, General L.P. Standard acquired 7,991 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,514.37.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, General L.P. Standard bought 2,100 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $11,907.00.

NASDAQ MDIA opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $17.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaCo during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaCo during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaCo during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Standard General L.P. raised its stake in shares of MediaCo by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 347,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 162,931 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaCo during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

