Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 685 ($9.19) price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.72) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.38) to GBX 600 ($8.05) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.72) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.72) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 612.10 ($8.21).
LON:BME opened at GBX 612 ($8.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 587.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 591.31. The company has a market cap of £6.13 billion and a PE ratio of 14.23. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 500 ($6.71) and a one year high of GBX 651.40 ($8.74).
In related news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.85), for a total transaction of £234,000,000 ($313,967,529.85).
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile (Get Rating)
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.
