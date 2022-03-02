H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.75.

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

