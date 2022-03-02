Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Joint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joint currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.86.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.35 million, a PE ratio of 75.94 and a beta of 1.24. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Joint will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Joint by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,146,000 after buying an additional 64,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Joint by 36.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after buying an additional 245,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Joint by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,967,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Joint by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 345,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Joint by 28.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,274,000 after buying an additional 74,044 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

