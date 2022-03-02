Robert W. Baird Increases KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Price Target to $25.00

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KAR. TheStreet lowered KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $18.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.13. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 34,285 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at about $536,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 65.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 422,222 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,335,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

