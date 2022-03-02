Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

Get Carriage Services alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CSV. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $49.89 on Monday. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $66.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.77 million, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 24.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $105,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,520 shares of company stock worth $187,336. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Carriage Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carriage Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Carriage Services by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.