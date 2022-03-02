Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE CVE opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 2.80.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Cenovus Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 46.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

