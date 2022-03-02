StockNews.com Downgrades World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) to Hold

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INT. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE:INT opened at $27.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.08.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,580,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,068,000 after acquiring an additional 116,149 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,112,000 after acquiring an additional 59,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,518,000 after acquiring an additional 160,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,510,000 after acquiring an additional 59,680 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,077,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,512,000 after buying an additional 266,081 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

