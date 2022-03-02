Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.49

Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 110036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $623.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is currently 212.00%.

In other news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 26,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $246,552.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 41,626 shares of company stock valued at $395,354 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 2.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 10.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.