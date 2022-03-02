DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Short Interest Down 86.2% in February

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the January 31st total of 28,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,802,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,890,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 405,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 205,240 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $778,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCA opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72. DHC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DHC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.