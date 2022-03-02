COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 80.2% from the January 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in COVA Acquisition by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 149,039 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in COVA Acquisition by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in COVA Acquisition by 51,881.9% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 86,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 86,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

COVA Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.73. COVA Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

