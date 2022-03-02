Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.12 Million

Analysts expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) to post sales of $436.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $425.38 million to $456.72 million. Driven Brands reported sales of $329.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

DRVN opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 712.68. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Driven Brands by 66.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

