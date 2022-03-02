eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Update

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,500 shares, a growth of 278.8% from the January 31st total of 210,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eGain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.26 million, a PE ratio of 131.35 and a beta of 0.38.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that eGain will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of eGain by 462.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eGain by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

