HighTower Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TriState Capital by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in TriState Capital by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.84. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $34.55. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

