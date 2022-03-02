Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 33.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 13.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

RADA opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.26 million, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $14.64.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 21.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

