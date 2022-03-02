Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AMCON Distributing were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

AMCON Distributing stock opened at $164.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $106.67 and a one year high of $270.00.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 0.92%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.67%.

About AMCON Distributing (Get Rating)

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.