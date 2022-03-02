Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 23,908 Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,908 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 136,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

