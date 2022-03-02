1,721 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,721 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,710,000 after acquiring an additional 308,579 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 40.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,566,000 after acquiring an additional 201,367 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 409,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,643,000 after acquiring an additional 128,299 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,279,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,088,000 after acquiring an additional 98,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 298.2% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 107,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 80,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -75.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.38.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWRE. TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 653 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total transaction of $71,451.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

