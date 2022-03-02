Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,827 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of ESSA Pharma worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 720,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after buying an additional 234,042 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 648,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 179,062 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 91,386 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,157,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.64. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating ) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

