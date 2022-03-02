The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 25.7% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after acquiring an additional 512,030 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $3,458,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 34.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 265,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 164,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 26.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 144,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09.

SIGA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

