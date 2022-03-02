VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.71

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.71 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 5837902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

