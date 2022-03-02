Avast (LON:AVST) Hits New 52-Week High at $631.60

Avast Plc (LON:AVST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 631.60 ($8.47) and last traded at GBX 629.50 ($8.45), with a volume of 80683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 625 ($8.39).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.58) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.38) price target on shares of Avast in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 501 ($6.72).

The firm has a market cap of £6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 612.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 595.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Avast’s previous dividend of $0.05. Avast’s payout ratio is 0.78%.

About Avast (LON:AVST)

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

