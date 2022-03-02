Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $80.00

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.07), with a volume of 5077700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.11).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BREE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.74) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 113 ($1.52) to GBX 110 ($1.48) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Breedon Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 117 ($1.57).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 19.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 95.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

