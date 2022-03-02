Inchcape (LON:INCH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $683.00

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 683 ($9.16) and last traded at GBX 712 ($9.55), with a volume of 105927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 709 ($9.51).

A number of research firms recently commented on INCH. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.42) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.42) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 910 ($12.21) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 860.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 854.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 16.10 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $6.40. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Inchcape’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

In related news, insider Alexandra Jensen bought 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 917 ($12.30) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500.59 ($11,405.60). Also, insider Till Vestring bought 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 746 ($10.01) per share, with a total value of £2,506.56 ($3,363.16).

About Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

